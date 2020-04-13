BREAKING: Alberta declares 81 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total at 1,732

Province expanding eligibility to any Albertan with fever, running nose, sore throat

Alberta government declares 81 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the provincial total to 1,732.

Officials reported two additional deaths Monday, bringing the total deaths to 46.

Alberta is expanding testing eligibility to anyone in Alberta who has a fever, cough, running nose or sore throat.

Central zone has 74 cases as of Monday, an increase of two since Sunday.

City of Red Deer has 32 cases: 12 active and 20 recovered.

More coming


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta study to investigate effectiveness of drug at fighting COVID-19

Just Posted

BREAKING: Alberta declares 81 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total at 1,732

Province expanding eligibility to any Albertan with fever, running nose, sore throat

Sylvan Lake Sobeys partners with fire department to deliver groceries during pandemic

Sylvan Lake Fire Department is delivering groceries to seniors two days a week

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce launches app, connects businesses to residents and visitors

The Sylvan Lake Town App launched on the app store April 1, along with a gift card giveaway

Alberta confirms 82 cases Sunday, four additional deaths

72 cases in central zone

Are you letting your hair grow out? Central Albertans share their stories

One Red Deer salon owner helping clients over video

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

The Easter Bunny visited the City of Wetaskiwin this weekend

Over Easter weekend the Easter Bunny could be seen running around the City spreading holiday cheer.

Alberta study to investigate effectiveness of drug at fighting COVID-19

HCQ is originally an anti-malarial drug

Nearly 5.4 million receiving emergency federal aid as requests climb

Government has received 5.97 million claims for financial help since the crisis began

Long-term care home deaths expected to rise: Tam

Virus in care homes has been at the root of half of the more than 700 deaths across Canada

Farmers, food processors to get federal funds to help foreign workers isolate

$50 million announced Monday

Ponoka chamber hosts teleconference on COVID-19 response

Three levels of government represented

Suspicious death near Maskwacis

Man found just east of Hwy. 2A lying on a road

COVID-19 world update: “Lockdown light” in one area of Italy; Russia prepares for worst

Comprehensive world coronavirus news update.

Most Read