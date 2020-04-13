BREAKING: Alberta declares 81 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total at 1,732

Province expanding eligibility to any Albertan with fever, running nose, sore throat

Alberta government declares 81 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the provincial total to 1,732.

Officials reported two additional deaths Monday, bringing the total deaths to 46.

Alberta is expanding testing eligibility to anyone in Alberta who has a fever, cough, running nose or sore throat.

Central zone has 74 cases as of Monday, an increase of two since Sunday.

City of Red Deer has 32 cases: 12 active and 20 recovered.

