Alberta declares five additional deaths, 29 new cases declared, province total at 690

46 cases in central zone as of Monday

Alberta announced 29 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

This brings the province total at 690.

The province announced five additional deaths, bringing province at eight deaths.

In central zone, 46 cases have been confirmed as of Monday afternoon.

In Calgary zone 422 cases have been confirmed, 164 in Edmonton, 12 in south and 45 in north zone.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, provides the recent update.

“We’ve always known that with rise in cases, we would have more severe cases in terms of deaths,” she said.

“Each of these individuals had life that mattered, and people who love them. and that’s the hard part, having so many in one day.”

The five deaths are in Edmonton, Calgary and north zones.

As of Sunday evening, the provincial total was at 661: 46 in central zone, 408 in Calgary, 149 in Edmonton, 12 in south and 45 cases in the north zone.

More to come


Coronavirus

