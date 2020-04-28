BREAKING: Alberta expected to reopen in May

Province provides daily update

Premier Jason Kenney says some aspects of the provincial economy will open in May.

“I do hope we’ll be able to begin reopening social and economical aspects of life that have currently been suspended in the month of May,” said Kenney Tuesday.

More details on the phased relaunch strategy, including dates, will be revealed later in the week. The strategy will be similar to Saskatchewan’s relaunch approach.

“Similar, but not identical,” said Kenney Tuesday.

“Some of this we’re going to have to make final decisions as we get closer to them, based on how well we do,” Kenney explained. “Hopefully we’ve contained recent outbreaks. We’re going to have to monitor those very closely, monitor the other key points of data.

Alberta confirmed 154 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 4,850.

Officials confirmed five new deaths, bringing the provincial deaths due to the novel coronavirus at 80.

Red Deer remains at five active COVID-19 cases, just as Monday. The city has 35 cases of the virus, with 30 recovered.

As of Tuesday, 1,800 people have recovered in the province.

Kenney said there are 82 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, as of Tuesday, and, of those, 21 are in intensive care unit.

“The number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions remain well below the levels that were modelled (three weeks ago),” he said.

The collective efforts of Albertans – following public health measures – is working, he said, adding that the province needs to continue to remain vigilant.

“The health care system continues to be able, very capably, to manage the impact of COVID-19,” Kenney said.

The government has introduced a new “low” modelling scenario estimating 298 Albertans will require hospitalization and 95 will require critical care when the virus reaches its peak.

“If current trends continue, this scenario will become the most likely scenario for Alberta, and let’s hope that is the case,” said Kenney.

The premier said the province is seeing lower hospitalization rates, compared to other jurisdictions, due to younger population in the country and a high testing rate. The high rate of testing means there is a higher proportion of confirmed cases with relatively weak symptoms, that do not require acute or critical care in hospitals, he explained.

The government officials continue to watch hospitalization numbers, intensive care unit capacity and the rate of growth in COVID-19 cases.

Updated modelling scenarios continue to estimate that Alberta’s outbreak will reach its peak in late May. However, the number of Albertans hospitalized at the peak of the virus is predicted to be lower than originally estimated.

The updated probable scenario estimates 596 people will require hospitalization when the virus reaches its peak – a reduction from previous planning scenario at 818. This scenario estimates 190 people will require critical care in ICU’s, when the virus reaches its peak, compared to the previous number of 232.

The new elevated scenario estimates 745 people will require hospitalization when virus reaches its peak, a reduction from the previous planning scenario of 1,570. This scenario suggests 248 will require critical care, during the virus’s peak, compared to the previous number of nearly 400.

“It is essential Albertans continue to exercise common sense and follow public health guidance so we can get the economy moving again as quickly as possible,” Kenney said.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lacombe Economic Action Partnership hosting webinars to assist businesses during COVID-19
Next story
Quebec, Ontario chart own paths to post-COVID normalcy as death toll climbs

Just Posted

BREAKING: Alberta expected to reopen in May

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake church provides free drive-thru pop-up market

The Alliance Community Church held the first of the weekly free markets on April 22

Sylvan Lake brewery wins gold at Alberta Beer Awards

Snake Lake Brewing placed in the top three in three different categories at the annual awards

Sylvan Lake reopens Waste Transfer Site

The Waste Transfer Site reopened April 28 with modified operations

COVID-19 cancels Sylvan Lake’s summer events

The Town of Sylvan Lake has cancelled all major events through to the end of August

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Spread of COVID-19 slows down, but projections show more deaths expected: Tam

Spread of COVID-19 slows down, but projections show more deaths expected: Tam

Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

Canada pulls off first virtual sitting of MPs with some technical glitches

Canada pulls off first virtual sitting of MPs with some technical glitches

Quebec, Ontario chart own paths to post-COVID normalcy as death toll climbs

Quebec, Ontario chart own paths to post-COVID normalcy as death toll climbs

Canada’s dairy processors to lose $100M if USMCA takes effect in July: Plett

Canada’s dairy processors to lose $100M if USMCA takes effect in July: Plett

Calfrac Well Services cuts deepen to 70% in Canada, U.S. due to low oil prices

Calfrac Well Services cuts deepen to 70% in Canada, U.S. due to low oil prices

Vermilion Energy posts $1.3-billion loss on oil and gas assets writedown

Vermilion Energy posts $1.3-billion loss on oil and gas assets writedown

Bombardier to recall 11,000 workers as Quebec prepares to reopen economy

Bombardier to recall 11,000 workers as Quebec prepares to reopen economy

Most Read