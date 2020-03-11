FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BREAKING: Alberta has 5 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 19

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says all of the new cases are travel-related

Alberta is reporting five new cases COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 19.

While Dr. Deena Hinshaw says all of the new cases are travel-related, a man in his 30s visited the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton for unrelated treatment before testing positive.

ALSO READ: All travel-related — Coronavirus cases double in Alberta to 14

Hinshaw says there is no risk to staff and patients at the hospital at this time.

She is advising anyone over the age of 65 or with chronic health conditions to avoid travel outside Canada.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

