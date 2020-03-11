BREAKING: Alberta has 5 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 19

Alberta is reporting five new cases COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 19.
While Dr. Deena Hinshaw says all of the new cases are travel-related, a man in his 30s visited the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton for unrelated treatment before testing positive.
Hinshaw says there is no risk to staff and patients at the hospital at this time.
She is advising anyone over the age of 65 or with chronic health conditions to avoid travel outside Canada.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter