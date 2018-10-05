Amber Alert update: The girl has been located safe

Police say she was found safe in Northwest Edmonton

UPDATE:

Edmonton Police say the girls was found safe in Northwest Edmonton.

Edmonton police have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who they say was forcibly abducted Friday afternoon.

Naomi Toppin, a 14-year-old girl was taken in the area of 84 Street near 105 Avenue at about 3 p.m., according to a statement from Edmonton Police.

Police say Toppin was taken by a man named Jacques Sennesael. He is described as Caucasian, 40-years-old and is balding with some facial stubble. He has a tattoo on the shoulder and was wearing a red tank top.

Toppin is of mixed black and white heritage and is five-feet tall with short black hair with some blonde colouring. She was wearing a pink hoodie with light coloured jeans.

Police say Sennesael was last seen westbound on 106 Avenue driving a red sedan. They could not confirm Sennesael’s relationship with Toppin.

Do not approach the man, say police, as he may be armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 780-423-4567.

More to come.