Bruce McArthur is shown in a Facebook photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook)

Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

An alleged serial killer accused of preying on men from Toronto’s gay village has pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder.

READ ALSO: Remains of all eight Bruce McArthur victims now identified

Bruce McArthur, who had been set to stand trial next year, entered the guilty plea during a hearing in a Toronto courtroom.

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018.

Police eventually charged him with first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

The victims went missing from the gay village between 2010 and 2017.

READ ALSO: McArthur could stand trial as early as September 2019

Police said they recovered the remains of seven men in large planters at a residential property in midtown Toronto where McArthur worked while the remains of an eighth man was found in a nearby ravine.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Legion hands out awards for Literary and Poster Contest

The Legion awarded roughly 30 entrants a certificate and cheque for their work

Sylvan Lake could benefit from Winter Games in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake Chamber says the 2019 Winter Games could bring in tourists and help local businesses

Sylvan Lake Town Council invites Prime Minister to see the effects of the downturn for himself

Town Council has written a letter of support for the energy sector and its families

Mother Teresa and Fox Run School host session to teach about vaping and cannabis

Gail Foreman from Alberta Health Services taught an information session on Jan. 23

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen opens new constituency office

Dreeshen’s new office on 50 Avenue is one of two offices, the other is located in Innisfail

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Corruption levels linked to health of democracies

Denmark led the survey as the least corrupt nation, followed by New Zealand, Finland and Singapore while Canada squeaked into the top 10

Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Newly formed Team Carey wins 2019 women’s provincial curling title

‘We’re very happy with how we played,’ says Carey

Student rushed to hospital after school bus crash south of Calgary

A second student was treated for minor injuries

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

Thorsby homeowners disrupt break and enter using cameras, radio

Thorsby RCMP seek public assistance to identify break and enter suspects

Most Read