UPDATED: Calgary Police receive multiple bomb threats

Alberta RCMP issued a press release related to the threats.

In a press release, police state several businesses in communities in Alberta. The threats appear to be a Bitcoin demand.

“If you have been the recipient of one of these email threats, please do not respond to the Bitcoin demand,” states the release. “The RCMP is determining the origin and validity of the threats.’

Calgary Police received multiple bomb threats on Thursday.

Police said in a press release that while the threats — received through email — are not believed credible, investigators are taking all precautions.

“The threats are being received by email and they have been sent to various locations throughout the morning,” states the release.

Rash of bomb threats across the US seem to be happening in Canada, too. Toronto Police reported a bomb threat at King Subway station, and Calgary police just tweeted they're responding to 'multiple' bomb threats across the city. — Bryan Passifiume (@BryanPassifiume) December 13, 2018

“Similar threats are being received across the continent and are believed to be connected.”

There were other reports of bomb threats in Penticton and Comox Valley.

Due to our response to the bomb threat calls, please be advised that there will be increased wait times for an officer to attend certain calls. Our response to emergency calls will not be impacted. #YYC — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 13, 2018

Police do not have any further information at this point, but ask for the public and media’s patience as we work through this developing issue and take steps to protect public safety until the threats can be better assessed.