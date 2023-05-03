BREAKING: Evacuation notice given to affected Ponoka County residents due to wildfire

Ponoka County Regional Fire Services asking people to stay away from the scene

Ponoka County Regional Fire Services is currently responding to a large wildfire eight kilometres northwest of the Town of Ponoka, near Range Road 265 and Township Road 433. According to an Alberta Emergency Alert at 4:52 p.m., the fire was moving northwest.

Crews are on scene with mutual aid from other fire services, according to Ponoka Couny East District communications assistant Jeff Heyden-Kaye.

Fire Chief Rob Johnson is asking residents to stay away from the area and allow emergency crews to manage the situation, rather that coming out to assist or watch.

Evacuation

Homes on Township Road 434 near Highway 795 are evacuating now. Everyone else in the area north and northwest of Township Road 434 and Highway 795 must prepare for a possible evacuation.

Gather important documents and medication and enough food, water and supplies for 3 days. No evacuation is required at this time, unless authorities tell you to leave. If you evacuate, go to the Reception Centre at the Ponoka Legion, at 3911 Highway 2 A, in Ponoka to register. If you need help evacuating, call 1-403-783-3333. For updates follow www.alberta.ca/emergencyalert

As of 5 p.m., Ponoka County advised if you’re in the proximity to the Battle River Valley between section 35-43-27-W4 and NN 17-43-26-W4, to use extreme caution. For any questions, contact the county at 403-783-3333.

Fire ban in place

Ponoka County Regional Fire Services issued a fire ban on May 1 due to dry, warm and windy weather conditions.

READ MORE: Fire ban in effect for the Town of Ponoka

Ponoka County, including the Town of Rimbey, Town of Ponoka and Summer Village of Parkland Beach, have instituted a full fire ban due to the lack of moisture, on-going fire hazard and forecasted warm windy conditions. No new open fire permits will be issued and existing permits are hereby suspended.

The county-wide fire ban includes anything that produces an open flame such as burning barrels, backyard fire pits/rings, fireworks, etc. However, at present, the ban does not apply to gas fuelled equipment such as a propane barbecue. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

We thank you for your cooperation in helping to keep our municipality safe!

For up-to-date fire status please visit www.ponokacounty.com, Ponoka County App Notifications or www.albertafirebans.ca or contact the County office at 403-783-3333.

Brazeau County

As of 5:37 p.m. on May 3, Brazeau County has issued a wildfire alert resulting in an evacuation order.

There is an out of control wildfire southeast of Drayton Valley. If you are in the area North of Township Road 482 and South of Highway 39, and West of Range Road 64 and East of Highway 22 you must evacuate immediately.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

