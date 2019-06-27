UPDATED: Fox Run School, Mother Teresa Catholic School in Sylvan Lake under lockdown

UPDATE:
Staff and students are all safe. RCMP are still on site investigating a threat made towards the school via an anonymous phone call. More to come.
Ecole Fox Run School and Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School are currently under lockdown.
The reasoning behind the lockdown is still undetermined as RCMP on on site and investigating.
Haleigh Packer, spokesperson for Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, says they are asking parents to not go to the school and to stay away at this point in time.
Packer added they plan to update everyone at 11:45 a.m. People can watch the Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School social media channels for updates.
More information will come as it becomes available.
Fox Run School in #SylvanLake is in a lockdown. Please stay away from the area so the police can finish their sweep. More details to follow.
