UPDATED: Fox Run School, Mother Teresa Catholic School in Sylvan Lake under lockdown

Sylvan Lake RCMP are investigating a threat made to the school via an anonymous phone call

The scene at Ecole Fox Run School during the lockdown on June 27. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

UPDATE:

Staff and students are all safe. RCMP are still on site investigating a threat made towards the school via an anonymous phone call. More to come.

Ecole Fox Run School and Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School are currently under lockdown.

The reasoning behind the lockdown is still undetermined as RCMP on on site and investigating.

Haleigh Packer, spokesperson for Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, says they are asking parents to not go to the school and to stay away at this point in time.

Packer added they plan to update everyone at 11:45 a.m. People can watch the Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School social media channels for updates.

More information will come as it becomes available.