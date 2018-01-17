UPDATE: Highway 2 lanes were closed due to milk truck fire near Millet

Highway 2 lanes were closed near Millet due to a truck fire. It is believed the semi tractor, hauling milk and milk containers collided with the Millet overpass. It is unknown the extent of the injuries of the driver. Photo courtesy of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit

A semi truck collided with a bridge at the Millet overpass Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews and members of the Ponoka and Leduc Integrated Traffic Units were on scene of the incident which caused the truck to go on fire. Investigators say that a southbound semi tractor unit went off the road and struck the Secondary Highway 616 overpass.

The truck was hauling milk in milk crates, which were thrown all over the highway and the semi caught on fire. The extent of injuries suffered the driver, and lone occupant is not known at this time.

Lanes were reopened to traffic in the early afternoon.

Traffic was diverted across Secondary Highway 616 using the on and off ramps to allow motorists to get past.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated while this incident is being investigated and cleared from the highway. It is recommended that motorists avoid this route if possible.