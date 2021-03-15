Black Press file photo

UPDATE: Leduc school stabbing now being investigated as a homicide

One student was transported via STARS air ambulance to the hospital.

UPDATE:

The 17-year-old female victim from this morning’s assault at Christ the King School has died in the hospital as a result of her injuries.

The RCMP are now investigating a homicide and the Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. Information and evidence on the stabbing assault is being gathered.

The 19-year-old male suspect is in police custody.

Original Story:

Leduc RCMP are on scene at Christ the King School in Leduc following a 911 call this morning at 9:58 a.m. reporting a violent assault incident at the school.

One student was transported to the hospital via STARS air ambulance and a male suspect that was believed to be responsible left the school.

The school was in a lockdown situation this morning and the lockdown has now been lifted.

At 12:20 p.m. the RCMP arrested the male suspect. The Leduc RCMP General Investigation Section is leading the investigation with the support of Leduc Police Dog Services, Forensic Identification Section, Air Services and the Major Crimes Unit.

The RCMP are not looking for any other suspects and can confirm that there is no further public safety concern.

As more information becomes available this story will be updated.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Most Read