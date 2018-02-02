BREAKING: MLA Don MacIntyre resigns

Don MacIntyre retired from politics this afternoon

Late Friday afternoon, Sylvan Lake-Innisfail MLA announced his resignation on Twitter. The Twitter announcement follows a press release from the United Conservative Party that MacIntyre has left the caucus.

The Twitter account states he is retiring from politics to “focus on our family.”

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney only said the MLA was leaving the caucus.

“At approximately noon today Don MacIntyre resigned from the United Conservative Caucus,” Kenney said in a statement.

The politicial party is prohibited from further comment at this time due to a court order, according to a post on Twitter.

“Upon the advice of legal council, a court order prohibits us from commenting further at this time,” the UPC’s Twitter account says.

More on this story as it continues to evolve.

Judge admonishes victims' dad who charged at Nassar in court
UPDATE: Pipeline opponents vocal at Justin Trudeau town hall in Nanaimo

