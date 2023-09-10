UPDATE: Multiple house fires in Wetaskiwin now contained

Photo of the house fires on Sept. 10 in Wetaskiwin posted to Facebook by Pamela Tribiger.

UPDATE:

Wetaskiwin RCMP advise that the fires have been contained. Some residents are allowed back home; residents in the immediate area are still evacuated.

An update will be sent when further info become available.

ORINGAL STORY:

Wetaskiwin RCMP are currently on scene at multiple residence fires on 46 Ave, between 54 and 55 St. Due to high winds, the fires are spreading. The Fire Department is doing their best to contain the fires.

RCMP are asking people to avoid the area. If evacuations are required, RCMP will go door to door.

The RCMP stated they will send an update when one is available.

Pamela Tribiger posted a photo to the ‘Wetaskiwin and Area Crime and News’ Facebook page of a home in flames at about 2:50 p.m. Sept. 10.

“Our good neighbours’ home caught fire today after a car in his garage caught fire,” said Tribiger.

She also noted the family’s golden Pyrenees mix dog got out and ran away and the family is looking for it.

“A house right behind us, like basically the next block over behind the seniors’ houses, just went up on fire,” posted Sabrina Spelrem on Facebook around 2 p.m. “Heard it start popping like gun shots and then smelled a bad electrical smell while we were out back doing yard work and then huge flame. We ran over to help make sure people got out. So many fires in this town and they’re getting close.”

