BREAKING: One charged in connection with Beaumont death

The Alberta Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation of a recent Beaumont death, and one has been charged.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has undertaken the investigation surrounding the disappearance and death of Treasa Lynn Oberly.

Oberly, a resident of Beaumont, was reported missing to police on July 14, and last on July 14 at 9 a.m.

The RCMP activated Search and Rescue and community volunteers in an attempt to find the 40-year-old, conducting ground searches in the southern parts of the community starting July 22.

Two days later, on July 24, Oberly’s body was located and the Beaumont RCMP requested that the Alberta Major Crimes Unit take over the investigation.

A July 25 media release notes that residents of the community may see an increase in police presence in the community as the investigation continues.

Additionally, Beaumont resident Kenneth Skelly, 43, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in relation to Oberly’s death.

Following an appearance before a justice of the peace, Skelly has been remanded in custody with his next court date set for Aug. 3, 2023.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410, or your local police service.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.tipsubmit.com, or by text messaging, check the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for details.

More information will be provided as it comes available.

