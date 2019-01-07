UPDATE: One person flown by STARS after serious collision on QE2 near Wetaskiwin

Southbound lanes were closed until about 12 p.m. on the QE2 near Highway 13

UPDATE: Southbound lanes were opened at about 1 p.m.

A serious collision on the QE2 at Highway 13 has closed the southbound lanes.

Emergency crews along with the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit were called to the scene Monday morning at about 10:11 a.m. say officials.

The incident involved two vehicles with injuries to those involved.

It’s not known how many people were injured but one person has been taken to an Edmonton hospital via STARS Air Ambulance.

As of 11:08 a.m. the cause of the incident is not known.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 13 while crews investigate and clear the scene.

 

Previous story
Ginsburg missing U.S. Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
Next story
Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Just Posted

Yuletide Festival raised $13,500 for local charities

The successful event was able to up donations by a total of $1,500 this year.

Former Sylvan Lake resident finds success after house fire tragedy

Musician Jenny Lou used the loss of her home as motivation to follow her dreams

Sylvan Lake hockey product Kadey Rosie commits to NAIT

17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.

A No Landfill Disposal Facility in the future for Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy Solutions have formally signed a Master Services Agreement

PHOTOS: Gaming day at the Sylvan Lake Library

Children could drop by the library on Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for some games.

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Former ‘House of Cards’ star is facing charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016

Adam Hadwin aiming for Presidents Cup spot, return to major championships

Abbotsford, B.C., golfer is in the field this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Snubs, surprises and a Satanic shout-out? Key Globes moments

The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political than previous years

Ginsburg missing U.S. Supreme Court arguments for 1st time

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering from cancer surgery

UPDATE: One person flown by STARS after serious collision on QE2 near Wetaskiwin

Southbound lanes were closed until about 12 p.m. on the QE2 near Highway 13

Red Deer Public Schools teacher charged with criminal offences

Charges haven’t been proven in court yet

7 killed in shooting at Mexico’s Playa del Carmen resort

One man survived, but seven others are dead following the shooting at the Las Virginias bar

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate body on road north of city

Wetaskiwin RCMP and Major Crimes South conduct death investigation

Trump, Democrats ramp up pressure as U.S. shutdown hits 3rd week

President showed no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border

Most Read