UPDATE: One person flown by STARS after serious collision on QE2 near Wetaskiwin

Southbound lanes were closed until about 12 p.m. on the QE2 near Highway 13

UPDATE: Southbound lanes were opened at about 1 p.m.

A serious collision on the QE2 at Highway 13 has closed the southbound lanes.

Emergency crews along with the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit were called to the scene Monday morning at about 10:11 a.m. say officials.

The incident involved two vehicles with injuries to those involved.

It’s not known how many people were injured but one person has been taken to an Edmonton hospital via STARS Air Ambulance.

As of 11:08 a.m. the cause of the incident is not known.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Wetaskiwin, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) January 7, 2019

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 13 while crews investigate and clear the scene.