Breaking: Only active case of COVID-19 in City of Wetaskiwin is now recovered.

The City of Wetaskiwin now has zero active cases and eight recovered.

The City of Wetaskiwin now has zero active cases and eight recovered according to the Government of Alberta’s COVID-19 aggregate data map. Photo/covid19stats.alberta.ca

According to the Government of Alberta’s aggregate data map the City of Wetaskiwin’s only active case of COVID-19 is now recovered. The aggregate data map reports active and recovered cases of COVID-19 in specific geospatial locations across the province.

This is the second time in the past thirty days that there are zero active cases in the City of Wetaskiwin. Previously the lack of active cases spanned for just under two weeks.

The City of Wetaskiwin now has a recorded eight recovered cases.

The County of Wetaskiwin, which is separated from the City on the aggregate data map, still has zero active and recovered cases.

Both the County of Wetaskiwin and City of Wetaskiwin have zero reported deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus