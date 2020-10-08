BREAKING: Outbreak declared at Ponoka Secondary Campus

There are two confirmed cases in relation to the school as of Oct. 7

An outbreak has now been declared at Ponoka Secondary Campus (PSC).

Wolf Creek Public Schools (WCPS) confirmed on their website on Oct. 7 that they received notice from Alberta Health Services (AHS) that day.

As of Oct. 7, there were two confirmed cases in relation to the school. The first was confirmed on Oct. 4, and the second was confirmed on Oct. 7.

READ MORE: Confirmed case at Ponoka Secondary Campus

As AHS defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases, the school now meets that criteria.

According to AHS, the cases are not the result of in-school transmission.

At this time, PSC is remaining open, based on advice from AHS. In-school classes will continue.

The personal details of those that have tested positive will not be released.

A list of school outbreaks are available at alberta.ca/schools/covid-19-status-map.htm. One result shows for Ponoka County, and simply says the school status is “open.” Regions aren’t upgraded to “watch” status until there is a school outbreak with five or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

