The Wetaskiwin RCMP is on the scene of an incident on Highway 2. Police lights. (Black Press file photo)

UPDATE: Police incident on Highway 2 at Township Road 470 now cleared

Officers from the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment were on the scene of a significant incident earlier in the evening of Oct. 5.

A 7:30 p.m. RCMP release advises of a “heavy police presence on Highway 2 at Township Road 470” due to “containment” being set up in the area.

“Numerous police resources are in the area,” continues the release.

“RCMP are asking citizens to avoid the area.

According to RCMP media relations, the incident near Wetaskiwin was “potentially related” to an attempted abduction incident which occurred in the City of Calgary around 2 p.m.

RCMP media relations updated at 9:45 p.m. that the incident had cleared.

