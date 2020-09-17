BREAKING: Ponoka kidnapping suspect at large, two others charged

Charges laid against three individuals after Sept. 7 incident

Two people are facing a slew of charges – while a third suspect remains at large – in connection to a kidnapping, beating and robbery in Ponoka earlier this month.

Ponoka RCMP received reports of the incident at 4:23 a.m. on Sept. 7, according to a news release Thursday (Sept. 17). Police say the kidnapping had happened hours earlier.

Investigators believe that a man, 22, had come to Ponoka to have an in-person meet-up with a woman he had been talking to online for a year. But when the man got into a vehicle with the woman, he was attacked by two men – one of whom had a gun.

Police have also since determined the vehicle had been stolen.

After allegedly being forced to withdraw cash from several banks over a lengthy period of time, the male victim was eventually dropped off in Blackfalds. His cell phone and wallet were also stolen.

Two male suspects, Jared Michael Mcleod, 26, and Chasetin Jon Arthur Morin, 25, were arrested Sept. 16 around noon in Gasoline Alley, Red Deer, in the same stolen vehicle used in the alleged kidnapping. The pair have been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, kidnapping and assault.

Amber Loretta Knickle, 21, still remains at large.

She is described as white, 5’3” tall, 119 lbs., with blonde-brown hair and green eyes, with an unknown tattoo on one of her fingers.

An arrest warrant was issued for Knickle on Sept. 9. She is facing robbery charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ponoka RCMP General Investigation Section, Red Deer and Blackfalds RCMP.

Anyone with information on Knickle’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

RCMP

