BREAKING: Prisoner escaped from federal institution in Maskwacis

Police are searching for Tyrone Michael Emblau, 36, after he escaped from a a minimum-security federal institution in Maskwacis in the early hours on May 3.

According to a press release from Correctional Service Canada, during the 4:30 a.m. round, staff members at Pê Sâkâstêw Centre discovered that inmate Tyrone Michael Emblau was not accounted for.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Maskwacis RCMP detachment and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

On May 3, 2020 during the 4:30 a.m. round, staff members at Pê Sâkâstêw Centre, a minimum security federal institution, discovered that inmate Tyrone Michael Emblau was not accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4JyENcOFii — Correctional Service (@CSC_SCC_en) May 3, 2020

Emblau measures 188 cm (6’2”) in height and weighs 118 kg (260 lbs). He has a medium complexion, green eyes and black hair. He has several tattoos on his arms and legs, including one on his right forearm that reads “space age forever” as well as an iron cross on each shoulder.

He is currently serving a sentence of two years, two months, eleven days for assault with intent to resist arrest.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Emblau is asked to contact police.

CSC says it has given the police all the information available to help arrest the inmate and is working with them to locate the offender as quickly as possible. CSC will investigate the circumstances that lead to the escape.

Maskwacis RCMP