Breaking: Publication ban on Alberta politician in court case

Alberta RCMP have sent out a release related to an accused and a complainant in a certain case

A publication ban is in place related to reporting of charges laid on an Alberta politician and the complainant in the case.

RCMP sent out the release at 6 p.m. on Friday stating that news media reporting is subject to the publication ban. Police don’t say what the incident is related to except that the identity of the accused and the complainant cannot be released due to the publication ban.

“In particular, the identity of the complainant and any information that may tend to identify the complainant is subject to of a publication ban issued by the justice of the peace who set the bail conditions in this matter,” states the release.

RCMP will not be releasing any further information regarding this matter.

There were several news agencies pulled stories recently but it is unclear if they are related.