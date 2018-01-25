Breaking: RCMP arrest suspects in armed robbery incident

A high speed pursuit was initiated and Ponoka RCMP helped locate the suspects

Ponoka schools went on brief lockdown Thursday morning after reports of a high speed police pursuit on Highway 2A from Maskwacis.

Wolf Creek Public Schools (WCPS) issued a release at about 10:30 a.m. that schools were on lockdown at about 8:10 a.m. as a precautionary measure. The School Resource Officer contacted WCPS about the issue and schools locked down.

Ponoka RCMP issued a release stating that the pursuit started from Maskwacis.

“…with suspects believed to be involved in a serious of armed robberies,” states the Ponoka RCMP release.

RCMP resources were deployed and police recommended local schools initiate their lock down procedure.

The lock-down was soon lifted as the suspects were then northbound on Highway 2 towards Wetaskiwin. The suspects were safely apprehended a short while later in a field near Wetaskiwin.

Information from Wetaskiwin RCMP is expected shortly and Ponoka News will update as soon as possible.

