LOCKDOWN - Students and staff at Hunting Hills High School are on lockdown due to a social media threat made towards the school. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

BREAKING: RCMP investigate social media threat made to Hunting Hills School

Red Deer RCMP have one youth in custody

Red Deer RCMP were on scene at Hunting Hills High School March 2nd investigating an alleged threat toward the school that was posted on social media; the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary safety measure, but there are no weapons involved in this incident and there was no immediate risk to students, staff or the public.

The investigation began after someone reported seeing a threat toward the school on social media; that post has since been removed. Red Deer RCMP have one youth in custody and continue to investigate.

The investigation is in its early stages, and Red Deer RCMP will issue an update on Monday once more information becomes available. RCMP thank the students and staff at Hunting Hills High School for their immediate engagement with police when they became aware of the threat. Public safety is the top priority for Red Deer RCMP, and threats such as this one will be investigated thoroughly.

Structure fire in Red Deer’s Blindman Industrial Park

Neighbouring businesses evacuated due to smoke

