UPDATE: Ponoka RCMP confront armed suspect near courthouse

The officer’s firearm was discharged in the confrontation

RCMP officers had cordoned off the street in front of Ponoka Provincial Court on Feb. 10. Photos taken at 11:45 a.m. ( Photos by Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

RCMP have confirmed that a suspect was injured in a confrontation with police in Ponoka at around 9:35 a.m. on Feb. 10.

“The RCMP reported an armed individual was approaching the Ponoka detachment holding a weapon and a confrontation occurred with the suspect and an officer,” said media relations officer Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

According to Savinkoff, the police officer’s service firearm was discharged during the confrontation.

Officers on scene provided first aid to the male until emergency medical services attended. The male was airlifted to hospital as he had sustained critical injuries as a result of the confrontation.

According to their twitter page, STARS air ambulance was dispatched to an emergency scene in the Ponoka area at about 10:30 a.m.

No RCMP officers were injured as a result of the incident.

Ponoka RCMP officers were on scene and had cordoned off the street in front of Ponoka Provincial Court by 11:45 a.m.

Police remain on scene, and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances of the officer involved shooting.

There is currently no danger to the public, Savinkoff said.

”Our thoughts are with those affected by this event,” stated an RCMP release.

Ponoka Elementary School and the old ‘Pink School’ where the Bright Futures Play Academy is housed are in close proximity to the scene of the incident.

Wolf Creek Public Schools communications manager Vince Burke said that the division had been in contact with the RCMP, but was advised the incident was resolved quickly and there was no further danger to the public, and therefore no safety measures were needed.

More to come …

