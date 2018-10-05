Hitting the ditch: Shortly before 2 p.m. Oct. 5, this semi-trailer unit flipped onto its side after hitting the west ditch in the southbound lanes of the Highway 2 just north of Morningside. Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit members along with EMS and Ponoka County East District Fire units attended the scene. It isn’t know if the driver suffered any injuries and a cause of the incident is still being investigated. Travellers on the highway between Ponoka and Morningside should expect some delays as traffic is being restricted to one lane. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

BREAKING: Semi truck hits ditch near Morningside, disrupts traffic on QEII

Emergency crews on scene of a single vehicle incident in the southbound lanes

By Jordie Dwyer

Emergency crews on scene of a single vehicle incident in the southbound lanes

Province provides 17 interim licences to cannabis retailers, though none in Central Alberta
Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

