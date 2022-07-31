BREAKING: Tornado touches down outside of Coronation, Alta.

A pair of tornados touched down just outside of Coronation just after 5 p.m. on July 31. (Photo submitted)

Trouble came too close to home for the Town of Coronation over the long weekend.

A tornado warning was released by Environment Canada a little after 4 p.m. for the entire East-Central Region of Alberta.

Just after 5 p.m., Coronation resident Leslea Herber looked out her window and witnessed what she later found out to be the second of two tornados which touched barely a mile outside of town.

According to reports, the first tornado lasted only a few minutes, but the second stuck around and travelled along the ground for at least five minutes.

The region was also battered with hail around the same time.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries or damges.

More to come.

