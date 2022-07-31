A pair of tornados touched down just outside of Coronation just after 5 p.m. on July 31. (Photo submitted)

A pair of tornados touched down just outside of Coronation just after 5 p.m. on July 31. (Photo submitted)

BREAKING: Tornado touches down outside of Coronation, Alta.

Trouble came too close to home for the Town of Coronation over the long weekend.

A tornado warning was released by Environment Canada a little after 4 p.m. for the entire East-Central Region of Alberta.

Just after 5 p.m., Coronation resident Leslea Herber looked out her window and witnessed what she later found out to be the second of two tornados which touched barely a mile outside of town.

According to reports, the first tornado lasted only a few minutes, but the second stuck around and travelled along the ground for at least five minutes.

The region was also battered with hail around the same time.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries or damges.

More to come.

Breaking NewsLocal NewsNews

Previous story
Crime Capture Program can help RCMP solve crimes

Just Posted

Some of the unique hardware up for grabs at the event. Trophies were awarded in 13 categories. (Photos by Crystal Rhayn-Koch)
Car show in support of Stollery Children’s Hospital returns to Sylvan Lake

Rylan DeChamp (left) and Rylan Dodman were named Flipside Youth Centre’s skatepark ambassadors. (Facebook photos/Flipside Youth Centre)
Flipside Youth Centre welcomes two new skatepark ambassadors

A pair of tornados touched down just outside of Coronation just after 5 p.m. on July 31. (Photo submitted)
BREAKING: Tornado touches down outside of Coronation, Alta.

Sylvan Lake residents are encouraged to sign up for the Crime Capture Program.
Crime Capture Program can help RCMP solve crimes