BREAKING: Train drailment closes HWY 2A near Blackfalds, Red Deer

Alberta 511 report says derailment is near 2A and RR 272

A train derailment near Blackfalds has closed HWY 2A.

An alert from 511 Alberta originally was posted after 1:10 a.m. 511 Alberta updated their post a 8:02 a.m. saying emergency crews are on scene and that drivers should choose an alternate route.

Update: Hwy2A at RR 272, north of Red Deer, remains CLOSED due to earlier train derailment. Emergency crews on scene. Use alternate route. Avoid the area and expect major delays. (8:02am) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) September 28, 2019

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect major delays.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available…



todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter