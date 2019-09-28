BREAKING: Train drailment closes HWY 2A near Blackfalds, Red Deer

A train derailment near Blackfalds has closed HWY 2A.
An alert from 511 Alberta originally was posted after 1:10 a.m. 511 Alberta updated their post a 8:02 a.m. saying emergency crews are on scene and that drivers should choose an alternate route.
Update: Hwy2A at RR 272, north of Red Deer, remains CLOSED due to earlier train derailment. Emergency crews on scene. Use alternate route. Avoid the area and expect major delays. (8:02am) #ABRoads
— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) September 28, 2019
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect major delays.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available…
todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter