(BLACK PRESS file photo)

BREAKING: Train drailment closes HWY 2A near Blackfalds, Red Deer

Alberta 511 report says derailment is near 2A and RR 272

A train derailment near Blackfalds has closed HWY 2A.

An alert from 511 Alberta originally was posted after 1:10 a.m. 511 Alberta updated their post a 8:02 a.m. saying emergency crews are on scene and that drivers should choose an alternate route.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect major delays.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available…


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa
Next story
Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Thunberg

Just Posted

BREAKING: Train drailment closes HWY 2A near Blackfalds, Red Deer

Alberta 511 report says derailment is near 2A and RR 272

Nature lovers to unite at Fall Walk at JJ Collett

Attendees can enjoy trails and a free barbecue on Sept. 29

Red Deer-Lacombe Liberal candidate’s now deleted tweet called ‘inappropriate’ by Lacombe councillor

Candidate Tiffany Rose’s Tweets criticized recent BOLT cancellation vote

Former pro ball player bringing skills to Sylvan Lake children

Darren Apels hopes to helps kids hone their skills and go from high school to pro

Upgrades to pedestrian crossing near Steffie Woima approved by Sylvan Lake Council

Town Council approved final design plans for the pedestrian crossing at council’s Sept. 23 meeting

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Thunberg

Activist Greta Thunberg responded to attacks on campaign as students take part in global protests

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

Kenney defends oil curtailment program as maximum output inches higher

Province says it will allow large producers to open the taps by another 10,000 bpd in each of November and December

Alberta fire chief suspended, wore blackface at off-duty costume party in 2016

Bernd Gretzinger of St. Albert Fire and Rescue Services has apologized for dressing up as musician Lenny Kravitz

‘Some may perceive racism:’ Experts complain about Alberta judge’s comments

Queen’s Bench Justice Terry Clackson made the comments in the Lethbridge trial of David and Collet Stephan

Calgary man convicted in five-year-old grandson’s death to be sentenced

Allan Perdomo Lopez found guilty of manslaughter in the 2015 death of five-year-old Emilio Perdomo

PODCAST: The Expert welcomes Burman University political professor to discuss the federal election

Marc Froese and host Todd Vaughan discuss a variety of Canadian election issues

Most Read