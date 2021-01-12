BREAKING: Wetaskiwin RCMP lay kidnapping charges for kidnapping at truck stop west of Wetaskiwin

Two people are facing serious charges following an incident that occurred Jan. 8, 2021 at the Bear Hills Truck Stop.

At 12:04 p.m., Jan. 8, 2021 Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a kidnapping in progress at the truck stop located west of Wetaskiwin. Witness reports were that a male victim was beaten and dragged into an SUV which then drove away.

Immediately Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis RCMP surrounded the area and a Maskwacis RCMP member located the suspect vehicle eastbound on Highway 611.

A traffic stop was attempted but the suspect vehicle failed to stop and a RCMP pursuit was initiated. Near Range Road 230 and Township Road 254 a tire deflation device was successfully deployed and the vehicle entered the ditch.

The two occupants of the vehicle were taken into police custody without further incident.

The adult male victim of the kidnapping was thrown out of the vehicle prior to the pursuit and was transported to the hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. During the incident he was assaulted and bear sprayed by the suspects.

Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section assisted in the investigation and found that the suspect vehicle was stolen from Wetaskiwin the night prior.

Curtis Raine, 31, and Sara Lightning, 23, have both been charged with kidnapping, extortion, aggravated assault, and flight from police officer. Raine has been remanded in custody and Lightning has been released from custody.

Both Raine and Lightning are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14, 2021 in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.

The RCMP have determined that this was a targeted attack.



