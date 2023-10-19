BREAKING: Woman abducted in Edmonton

Cindy Tin was in a 2013 Toyota Sienna van when it was stolen earlier this evening. (Edmonton POlice Service photo)

The Edmonton Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating an abducted woman.

Cindy Tin, 40, is blind and non-verbal and was in a white 2013 Toyota Sienna van with licence plate number CCM 6068 when it was stolen from the area of 118 Ave and 91 St around 7:30 p.m.

Tin has black short hair, a blue sleeveless shirt and black pants.

The van was last seen heading westbound on 118 Ave and an alert has been issued for the entire region, including Leduc.

Anyone seeing the van is asked not to approach it, but instead call 911.

