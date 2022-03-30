Breton and Thorsby RCMP execute search warrant and arrest repeat offender

Breton RCMP have arrested and charged a repeat offender after the execution of a search warrant and recovery of stolen property.

On March 9, 2022, Breton RCMP received information that a stolen snowmobile had been tracked to a property near Buck Lake that was known to police.

Breton RCMP obtained a search warrant to search the property.

Thorsby RCMP assisted the execution of the search warrant at the rural property near Buck Lake and a stolen snowmobile was recovered. Further investigation led to the recovery of a second stolen snowmobile.

Trevor Douglas Mckay, 29, of Wetaskiwin County was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, and one count of breaching a release order.

Mckay was brought before a Justice of the Peace where he was released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in Breton Provincial Court on April 13, 2022.