file photo

Breton RCMP activate Search and Rescue to locate four overdue adults

Four adults found safely near the North Saskatchewan River.

Alder Flats, Alta. – The Breton RCMP coordinated search efforts with Parkland County, Brazeau County, Whitecourt and Rocky Mountain House on Sept. 14, 2020 after four adults were reported overdue. The Wetaskiwin County Peace Officer, Conservation and Parkland RCMP Detachment boats were utilized to assist.

On Friday, Sept. 11, three adult females departed Rocky Mountain House in a Zodiac boat with the intention of arriving at the Drayton Valley bridge on Sunday, Sept. 13. At 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 13, an adult male was dropped off near the river with the intention of locating the females at the site where they activated a SPOT beacon ping. At that time, communications were lost and there was no cell phone coverage in the area.

By 8:16 p.m. that evening, neither the male, nor the three females had returned to the area where the male was dropped off, and the RCMP were contacted to assist. EPS Air 1 was deployed to help, however poor weather conditions required it to terminate.

Early in the morning on Monday, Sept. 14, with the assistance of a family member, the RCMP coordinated with several different detachments and Search and Rescue teams. The four adults were eventually located at 3:00 p.m., in two different locations, near the North Saskatchewan River.

The females were in possession of a SPOT beacon which was instrumental in assisting the experienced Search and Rescue teams in locating them. The male was safely located approximately three kilometres away. All adults were deemed to be unharmed.

The RCMP want to thank all partner agencies who assisted, and acknowledge the pre-planning implemented by the boaters which led to a focussed and effective search. They had a shared plan, followed it, had appropriate gear for the weather and were in possession of safety equipment. All persons venturing into wilderness areas are encouraged to follow the above safety precautions.

-Submitted by Alberta RCMP


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Classic fall season expected for Central Alberta
Next story
Canada’s impression of U.S. reaches lowest level in nearly 20 years: new Pew poll

Just Posted

Active cases down in central zone Tuesday

No active cases in some local municipalities

Classic fall season expected for Central Alberta

The Weather Network is predicting a slow slide into winter with a near normal autumn in the region

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library goes fines-free

Overdue fines at the library have been eliminated for all materials

Rise in community transmission: Alberta confirms 418 COVID-19 cases Monday

42 cases present at 35 schools while infectious in Alberta

More time needed to assess man accused of killing Red Deer doctor

Accused returns to court on Oct. 14

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Intoxicated male arrested by Ponoka RCMP passes away after fall

Incident remains under investigation by ASIRT

Breton RCMP activate Search and Rescue to locate four overdue adults

Four adults found safely near the North Saskatchewan River.

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

Hot tub thief strikes again; $230,000 of beef stolen from JBS meat packing plant

Brooks RCMP are investigating a theft of a large quantity of beef.

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Compared with a year ago, sales in August were up 33.5 per cent

Most Read