Breton RCMP investigate fatal house fire

RCMP Central Alberta District (CAD) Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) were conducting an unrelated in investigation in the area of Buck Lake on June 2, 2021, at approximately 11 a.m., when the investigation led them to a nearby residence on fire.

RCMP immediately attended the house fire in the area of Township 465 and Range Road 630 and notified fire services.

Upon gaining entry to the yard and residence, RCMP were informed that there were two children trapped inside. RCMP officers attempted to rescue the children, however, due to the extent of the fire, re-entry to the residence was not possible.

Breton and Thorsby RCMP, in addition to multiple volunteer fire services, attended the scene and worked to extinguish the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, a search of the structure resulted in locating the bodies of the two missing children, a one-year-old male and a four-year-old female. Both children were from Drayton Valley, Alta.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, Alberta RCMP General Investigation Section from Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes Branch, RCMP Forensic Identification Section, and a fire investigator attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The RCMP are currently waiting for an official report from the fire investigator from the Alberta Office of the Fire Commission.

Breton RCMP continue to investigate this fatal fire.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fatal Fire