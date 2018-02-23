Breton/Thorsby RCMP investigate theft of boat

Alder Flats, Alberta – On February 23, at 8 a.m. the Breton/Thorsby RCMP received a report of a theft of a jet boat and trailer valued at approximately $80,000.

The boat and trailer were stolen sometime between February 21 and February 23 from a residential property near Alder Flats, off of Highway 22.

The boat is described as a red and silver Outlaw 21-foot clear water with RivermonsterAdventure.ca decals on both sides. The jet boat has registry numbers on the front of “C25360A”. It should be very easily recognized.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Thorsby RCMP at 780-789-3951; or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca if you wish to remain anonymous.

-Submitted by Thorsby/Breton RCMP