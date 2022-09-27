Buck Lake liquor store victim of armed robbery with bear spray

Breton RCMP are looking for a suspect at large following an armed robbery at a Buck Lake area liquor store the evening of Aug. 31, 2022.

RCMP received a report of an armed robbery at approximately 6:50 p.m. after a male and female entered a local Buck Lake liquor store carrying bear spray and making threats to the cashier.

The third suspect involved was a female driver waiting outside in the suspect vehicle. Using surveillance footage of the suspects and the involved vehicle RCMP were able to confirm the identity of the male involved and locate the vehicle.

Michael Mackinaw, 38, of Buck Lake was arrested and faces multiple charges including:

• Robbery;

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

• Uttering threats;

• Possession of a prohibited weapon;

• Failure to comply with a condition of a release order (x4);

• Failure to comply with an order.

Mackinaw has his next court appearance set for Sept. 28, 2022, at Breton Provincial Court.

After further investigation Breton RCMP confirmed the identity of the two female suspects.

Janice Chipaway, 33, a resident of O’Chiese First Nation, was arrested and charged with Robbery and is set to appear in court Sept. 28, 2022, at Breton Provincial Court.

RCMP are still searching for 42-year-old Lora Mackinaw, a resident of Sunchild First Nation, as she is currently wanted for Robbery.

Mackinaw is described as having medium complexion, being five-foot-one-inch tall, 145 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Lora Mackinaw they are asked not to approach her and to call the Breton RCMP detachment at 780-696-3502.



