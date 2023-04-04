Buffalo Lake resort proposal coming back to community for feedback

A recreational vehicle development proposed for the south shore of Buffalo Lake is being brought back to the public for consultation.

Located between Rochon Sands and White Sands, the Bar W Resort would sit on just under 84 acres of property and have spaces for 318 seasonal recreational vehicles which would be usable between May and October.

Currently, the area is zoned Recreation Facility (RF) District.

The project has had a contentious history with the public being outspoken on the project; however, an update on the proposed development’s website promises that “the project is now under new direction.”

“The developer is working with a new consulting team to alleviate previous concerns with the development and move the project forward,” states an update on the website.

Previous development plans for the project were appealed in 2019.

An open house is being held at the Stettler Community Hall on April 19 at 6 p.m. by developers of the project to show the changes that have been made and seek feedback from the public before formally applying for a County of Stettler development permit.

“Interested members of the public are encouraged to visit the project website and to participate in the upcoming open house,” notes the County of Stettler media release announcing the open house.

More information on the project can be found at its website, ibiengage.com/barw/, by calling 403-270-5600, or by email at barw@ibiengage.com.

For information surrounding the County of Stettler’s development approval process, contact Craig Teal at cteal@stettlercounty.ca, or by phone at 403-742-4441 ext. 119.

