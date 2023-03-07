Bull Riders Canada Finals to return to Sylvan Lake

The new agreement with Bull Riders Canada will see the partnership extended until 2026

The Bull Riders Canada Finals arrived in Sylvan Lake in 2019, returning in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

The Bull Riders Canada (BRC) Finals are returning to Sylvan Lake.

A new agreement between the Town and BRC will see the partnership extended until 2026, with the Finals hosted at the NexSource Centre.

“We are so excited to have the Bull Riders Canada team returning to Sylvan Lake,” said Town Mayor Megan Hanson.

“Our partnership with BRC has forged a great relationship that not only brings first-class bull riding to the NexSource Centre, but also provides a strong economic impact to our business community. We are really looking forward to hosting another three years of fantastic entertainment for residents and visitors alike.”

The BRC Finals features championship bull riding and live music entertainment over two days.

The event arrived in Sylvan Lake in 2019 and returned in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 Finals.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake has become part of the BRC Family,” said Russell Friend, the president of BRC, in a statement.

Friend says the combination of community support and the NexSource Center’s ability to excel at hosting the event makes Sylvan Lake a great choice.

“Bull Riders Canada could not be more proud of a location or venue for our sports Finals Championship.”