Burman University campus open as classes move online

Residency is available to student who feel they work better on campus than at home

Students preparing for another semester at Burman University will be doing so from the comfort of their sofa.

While the campus at Burman University will be open this semester, all class will be held online.

“Things are going to be different. We are asking our students to have patience and to be considerate of the safety of others and themselves,” said Jr Ferrer, vice president of marketing and enrolment for the university.

All the classes in the fall semester has been specifically designed to be delivered through a digital platform.

Ferrer says the staff at the university have undergone extensive training over the past few months to better facilitate learning online.

“We don’t want our students to be hampered by learning online,” said Ferrer.

Burman University is looking at way to provide classes with a lab component, such as chemistry, for the students.

The university is also searching for ways to allow the school’s popular choral class to proceed under the health directives from the Province.

“No determination has been made yet, but we are looking at our options.”

The extensive training staff have undergone also includes new ways of testing. Normally exams have to be written in person, but Ferrer says the staff have developed a new way to test.

“In some classes you may even see no testing happening, and instead larger projects and assignments may take its place,” he explained.

Burman University’s campus will remain open during the fall semester, and this includes residency for students.

This was done because a large percentage of the students asked for it, according to Ferrer.

“A lot of students asked to be able to come back to campus but still do classes online. This is because some don’t have the best situations for learning at home and feel they will work best on campus,” he said.

To keep physical distancing practises in place while students are living on campus, all rooms will be single occupancy.

As of publishing, the university has not made a decision about classes for the winter semester.

Ferrer expects those decisions will be made in late September or some time in October.

“We need to have all the necessary information first, before we make a decision about students returning to regular classes,” said Ferrer.