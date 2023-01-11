Burman University offering new micro-credential programs

Burman University in Lacombe will begin offering micro-credential courses in entrepreneurship and finance starting in February.

Earlier in 2022, the Government of Alberta announced funding an additional $8 million in funding over the next two years on top of the $5.6 million invested to launch the micro-credential program in 2021.

Burman will offer programs in order to help small business owners, employees, and students can gain in-demand skills that can be applied to business operations.

“The micro-credential courses in Entrepreneurship and Finance will give individuals in the workforce the tools they need to succeed and, in turn, benefit the Alberta economy,” said Dr. Louicius Michel, Chair and Professor of Business at Burman University in a press release.

Each course is 24 instructional hours over 8 weeks and is offered online. This gives individuals a more affordable and time-efficient way to build the skills small businesses need. Courses will run from February – March 2023 and May – June 2023.

For those interested, check out yoursmallbusiness.ca.

