The C.D. Howe Institute’s Business Cycle Council has released a new report, in a May 1, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

C.D. Howe’s Business Cycle Council says country has entered a recession

New report released

TORONTO — The C.D. Howe Institute’s Business Cycle Council says Canada has entered a recession due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report released Friday, the council said the economy peaked in February before the steps taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus brought the economy to a standstill.

A commonly used definition for a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative quarter-over-quarter economic growth.

However, the C.D. Howe council defines a recession as a pronounced, persistent, and pervasive decline in aggregate economic activity and it looks at both GDP and employment as its main measures.

“Members agreed that by applying the council’s methodology to the preliminary data available, Canada entered a recession in the first quarter of 2020,” the council said in statement.

The March jobs report showed more than a million jobs were lost in the month, while a preliminary estimate by Statistics Canada suggests the economy contracted by nine per cent in the same month.

“The council agreed the magnitude of the contraction makes it extremely unlikely that any future adjustments will overturn the conclusion of a major drop in economic activity in the first quarter,” the council said.

Statistics Canada reported Thursday that economic growth had stalled going into the crisis, with real gross domestic product essentially unchanged in February due to teacher strikes in Ontario and rail blockades across many parts of the country.

The official estimates of GDP for March and the first quarter of 2020 will be released on May 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2020.

Canadaeconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian support for gender equality doesn’t match reality, survey suggests
Next story
China likes Canada’s ‘cool head’ amid U.S. ‘smears’ over COVID-19, says envoy

Just Posted

One active case of COVID-19 reported in Sylvan Lake

The Government of Alberta’s data map lists one case of the virus in the area

Alberta releases staged COVID-19 relaunch strategy

A phased relaunch ‘will put Albertans’ safety first,’ the government says

Sylvan Lake product selected by Red Deer Rebels in WHL draft

Talon Brigley, 15, was selected in the second round of the WHL Bantam Draft on April 22

Waste-to-energy company seeks more time for project because of pandemic

Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. hoped to be operate by end of 2020 but asks for one-year extension

Rimbey cattle shed destroyed by sudden, strong winds

Alvin Johnson said no other farms in the area sustained any damage from the freak event

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

TC Energy reports $1.15B first-quarter profit, up from $1.0B a year ago

The company formerly known as TransCanada

Golf and camping: Alberta’s emergence from COVID shutdown includes the outdoors

Here’s the reopening list

China likes Canada’s ‘cool head’ amid U.S. ‘smears’ over COVID-19, says envoy

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor said to be healthy

C.D. Howe’s Business Cycle Council says country has entered a recession

New report released

Canadian support for gender equality doesn’t match reality, survey suggests

Canadian support for gender equality doesn’t match reality, survey suggests

Gloves off for MacKay, O’Toole campaigns as Tory leadership race resumes

Gloves off for MacKay, O’Toole campaigns as Tory leadership race resumes

Feds to ban gun used in Montreal massacre, other assault-style rifles

Feds to ban gun used in Montreal massacre, other assault-style rifles

Budget officer says federal deficit could top $252 billio

Budget officer says federal deficit could top $252 billio

Most Read