C. P. Blakely passes away at 96, leaving behind a better community

The Town of Sylvan Lake and the many hearts she touched continue to mourn the loss of Colleeyne Patricia (Pat) Blakely- who passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by family March 11. Saddened by the passing and in memory of her service, the town lowered flags at the Municipal Government Building March 16.

“Sylvan Lake is better today because of people like Colleeyne Patricia Blakely,” stated the town. Blakely served on the Sylvan Lake town council from 1974 until 1980, when she became the mayor until 1983.

Born in Manville and having studied in Calgary, Blakely lived in central Alberta most of her life. Blakely, who loved riding her pony as a child, started school at seven and grew up to attain her teaching certificate from the University of Alberta and working in three central Alberta schools.

After over 25 moves to accommodate her husband’s work in the oilfield industry, Blakely found her forever home in Sylvan Lake in 1960. Following the passing of her husband, during a time when it was uncommon to be a single mother, Blakely raised three daughters, Shauna, Shelley, and Kim, while also running the Embee Motel for 17 years. She also served as Sylvan Lake’s first school trustee, a position she held for 30 years.

Along with embracing her various personal and professional roles, Blakely continued to be an avid community and business supporter in Sylvan Lake throughout her life.

“My mum got as much out of this community as much she put into it,” said Kim. “I was not the only one who was looking after her. There was always someone, somewhere… looking after my mom too,” she added.

In 1980, the County of Red Deer named the new school in Sylvan Lake “C.P. Blakely Elementary,” something Blakely considered to be her greatest honour. She often attended events and celebrations at C. P. Blakely Elementary School, said school principal Anne Frey.

“She was very passionate about education and building the community of Sylvan Lake. Her contribution to our school will always be remembered and for the things that she did in the past to build up the whole community of Sylvan Lake,” said Frey.

Blakely was also chosen as a recipient of the Queens Diamond Jubilee medal honouring significant contributions and achievements by Canadians in 2012. She was very involved with the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce, Communities in Bloom, Sylvan Lake Archives, the Sylvan Lake Presbyterian Church and Community Center Walking Group.

Blakely was a resilient woman who made the best out of situations, said Kim. She was warm and approachable, whose list of friends kept growing over the years.

Bunny Virtue, who lived across the hall from Blakely at the Sylvan Lake Lodge remembers her as a strong woman.

“She had to be strong to be a business woman, and bring up three kids,” said Virtue, adding, “We spent a lot of time together. She was feisty, very interesting, kind, and quite humorous.”

Blakely will be dearly missed by family and friends.