Cabinet shuffle: Lacombe-Ponoka MLA becomes Minister of Culture

Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr has been promoted to Minister of Culture in a cabinet shuffle announced by Premier Jason Kenney on Thursday.

“(Orr) will focus on helping Alberta’s arts and culture organizations recover from the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 while implementing an Alberta Identity Strategy that will address recommendation 25 of the Fair Deal Panel to ‘affirm Alberta’s cultural, economic and political uniqueness in law and government policy,’” says the government in a statement announcing the promotion of six MLAs to minister positions and the shuffling of several other ministers.

Central Alberta is now represented by two ministers. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange retained her position.

Also, Nate Horner, MLA for Drumheller-Stettler, becomes Associate Minister of Rural Economic Development, under the Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

“He will support Minister Doug Schweitzer in making sure Alberta’s Recovery Plan delivers results for rural and remote Alberta communities, working across government on important strategic initiatives such as expanding rural broadband internet and irrigation networks,” says the government.

The changes to cabinet reflect this renewed focus on recovery. They are:

Rajan Sawhney, MLA for Calgary-North East and currently the Minister of Community and Social Services, becomes the Minister of Transportation. She will deliver on Alberta’s historic Capital Plan investment of $20.3 billion over the next three years, including Alberta’s $1.53-billion investment in Calgary’s Green Line LRT project, which will create 90,000 new jobs.

Tanya Fir, MLA for Calgary-Peigan, becomes Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction. She will continue to deliver on Alberta’s aggressive efforts to eliminate burdensome regulations, improve small business competitiveness and get Alberta’s economy moving.

Muhammad Yaseen, MLA for Calgary-North, becomes Associate Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism, under the Ministry of Labour and Immigration. He will work with Minister Jason Copping in rolling out the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program and the Fairness for Newcomers Action Plan. He will also be tasked with reaching out to ethnic and faith communities and working across government to address recent attacks on vulnerable individuals and communities.

Whitney Issik, MLA for Calgary-Glenmore, becomes the Associate Minister of Status of Women, under the Ministry of Culture and Status of Women, and the chief government whip. She will work to ensure that women are a driving force in Alberta’s economic recovery, recognizing the disproportionate impact of the global COVID-19 recession on women.

Mike Ellis, MLA for Calgary-West and currently the chief government whip, becomes Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. He will continue to implement Alberta’s recovery-oriented systems of care model across the province.

Jason Luan, MLA for Calgary-Foothills and currently the Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, becomes the Minister of Community and Social Services. He will focus on delivering supports for vulnerable Albertans as they emerge from COVID-19, helping to bridge unemployed and underemployed Albertans into good jobs.

In other non-ministry changes, Joseph Schow, MLA for Cardston-Siksika and currently the deputy government whip, becomes deputy government house leader and Brad Rutherford, MLA for Leduc-Beaumont, becomes deputy government whip.

