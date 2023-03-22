Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development, Brian Jean. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development, Brian Jean. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

CAEP gets more provincial support for workforce development

Alberta budget includes more money for regional economic development alliances

The Central Alberta Economic Partnership is launching a workforce development strategy to strengthen this region’s economy, with financial support from the provincial government.

Alberta’s budget for 2023 more than doubled financial support for nine regional economic development alliances (REDAs) in the province.

Through a $1.125 million commitment, each alliance can rely on about $125,000 to increase economic growth and diversification throughout Alberta.

James Carpenter, chair of the Central Alberta Economic Partnership, said local municipalities are very excited to receive the “much-needed” funding increase. “Often smaller communities in rural Alberta lack the resources to support economic attractions and growth. These funds will help to grow economic development in a sustainable manner and further support our region,” he added.

There are nine REDAs across Alberta. These are independent, non-profit organizations made up of member municipalities and regional stakeholders that are working together to promote long-term economic development.

The $1.125 million in 2023 represents an increase of $675,000 from previous years, when the organizations received a total of $450,000 per year.

Brian Jean, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development, said each part of the province has its own needs and goals, “and this additional support will increase their ability to develop local solutions to economic needs while supporting the improvements that their region needs.”

With the additional funding, REDAs can develop targeted solutions to their area’s economic requirements — whether through investment attraction, industry diversification, labour attraction and retention, and strategic economic development planning.

Nate Horner, Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, said helping rural communities overcome economic barriers and reach their full potential is a priority.

economy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ponoka’s Wolf Creek Golf Resort gets new owners
Next story
Palm Cove development costs and the Sylvan Lake area Structure Plan discussed by Lacombe County

Just Posted

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers became HJHL North Division champions on Saturday after beating the Airdrie Thunder in the division finals. They'll now play Okotoks for the league title beginning on Thursday. (Photo by Sylvan Lake Wranglers/ Facebook)
Sylvan Lake Wranglers heading to HJHL finals

Map of the Palm Cove area. (photo provided from the Lacombe County agenda)
Palm Cove development costs and the Sylvan Lake area Structure Plan discussed by Lacombe County

Jennifer Goodall hands over money from 100 Women Who Care to Executive Director of Community Partners Donna Ellerby. From the left Jennifer Goodall and Donna Ellerby. Sarah Baker/Black Press photo.
Community Partners accepts cheque for $5300 from Sylvan Lake 100 Women Who Care

Stock photo Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment taken August 2022. Photo by Michaela Ludwig.
Sylvan Lake RCMP hosted a town hall