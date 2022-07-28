A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calfrac reports higher revenue, lower net loss in second quarter amid higher pricing

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. reported a lower loss in its most recent quarter as its revenues climbed amid improved pricing and increased activity.

The oilfield services company says it lost $6.78 million or 18 cents per share in its second quarter, compared with a loss of $35.52 million or 95 cents a share in the same period last year.

Revenue in the three months ended June 30 was $318.51 million, up 83 per cent from $173.77 million in 2021.

Calfrac says the increase was due primarily to improved activity in all of the company’s operating divisions and higher pricing in North America.

CEO Pat Powell says Calfrac was able to demonstrate solid progress on its financial performance in the quarter while continuing to deliver top service to clients.

Meanwhile, the company says it has made progress related to the sale of its Russian subsidiary that it announced in the previous quarter and is seeking to close the transaction as soon as possible.

The company says it has recorded an impairment of $42.8 million to write down the Russian division’s current and long-term assets to their expected recoverable amount.

Previous story
Lacombe County on the lookout for ‘paid-on-call’ firefighters
Next story
Canada’s debt level sustainable over long term: parliamentary budget officer

Just Posted

Some of the unique hardware up for grabs at the event. Trophies were awarded in 13 categories. (Photos by Crystal Rhayn-Koch)
Car show in support of Stollery Children’s Hospital returns to Sylvan Lake

Rylan DeChamp (left) and Rylan Dodman were named Flipside Youth Centre’s skatepark ambassadors. (Facebook photos/Flipside Youth Centre)
Flipside Youth Centre welcomes two new skatepark ambassadors

Alberta Wildrose leader Danielle Smith tells reporters in Calgary, Tuesday, Oct.28, 2014, she has requested a leadership review after failing to win any of Alberta’s four byelections. Former Wildrose leader Danielle Smith is coming back to Alberta politics and says she will vote against Premier Jason Kenney at the upcoming United Conservative Party leadership review. CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
Danielle Smith defends sovereignty plan, cancer remarks in UCP leadership debate

(COVID-19 graphic from Black Press)
COVID-19 cases rising slightly