Calgary bans businesses that claim to change sexual orientation or gender identity

Calgary bans businesses that claim to change sexual orientation or gender identity

CALGARY — City councillors in Calgary have voted to join other municipalities in the province by prohibiting businesses that claim they can change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

A bylaw passed Monday bans businesses that offer conversion therapy and includes a $10,000 fine for any person found to be advertising or offering conversion therapy services within the city.

Edmonton, St. Albert, Strathcona County, Wood Buffalo, Rocky Mountain House, and Spruce Grove have also passed bylaws against the practice.

The city says the bylaw will operate on a complaint basis, and that every call will be investigated.

It says in a news release that the new regulations ensure the city continues to be ”welcoming for all, committed to supporting equality and human rights.”

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi said on Twitter after Monday’s vote that the city “has shown its striped” when it comes to “showing courage on human rights issues.”

“I’m so proud of my Council colleagues for supporting the ban on this insidious practice,” Nenshi tweeted.

Stacey McManaman, Business Strategist with the City of Calgary, said the city’s bylaw is aimed at ensuring the safety of Calgarians.

“It is important to note, that the bylaw will not apply to those businesses that provide support services for a person’s social, medical or legal gender transition, or to a person’s non-judgmental exploration and acceptance of their identity or development,” McManaman said in a news release.

The federal government, meanwhile, has tabled legislation to make conversion therapy, profiting from it and using it on minors illegal.

Introduced in March, the bill would also make it a criminal offence to cause an adult to undergo so-called conversion therapy against their will.

It would not prevent a consenting adult from voluntarily undergoing the therapy.

The Canadian Psychological Association says there is no scientific evidence that conversion therapy works but plenty of evidence that it causes harm to LGBTQ individuals, including anxiety, depression, negative self-image, feelings of personal failure, difficulty sustaining relationships and sexual dysfunction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Conversion therapy ban

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I can’t live on:’ Daughter of man fatally shot by Regina police seeks answers

Just Posted

COVID-19 recovered cases continue to rise in Alberta

69 more recoveries Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,048

Eckville Arena Solar Project nearing completion

The 447 solar modules will cut on operating costs for the arena, says construction manager

Survey shows large per cent of Sylvan Lake business negatively affected by COVID-19

Responses to Business Resiliency Survey show many unsure if they could last the next three months

Falling COVID-19 case numbers ‘an excellent sign’

762 active cases in Alberta

Sylvan Lake waiting for better days

Local businesses are used to weathering the ups and downs of summer

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Calgary bans businesses that claim to change sexual orientation or gender identity

Calgary bans businesses that claim to change sexual orientation or gender identity

Canada outspends Ireland, Norway in new pledging on Venezuelan refugee crisis

Canada outspends Ireland, Norway in new pledging on Venezuelan refugee crisis

‘I can’t live on:’ Daughter of man fatally shot by Regina police seeks answers

‘I can’t live on:’ Daughter of man fatally shot by Regina police seeks answers

Alberta legislature to resume with COVID work, other bills, sitting into July

Alberta legislature to resume with COVID work, other bills, sitting into July

Walt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks

Walt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks

‘Amazing Race Canada’ wins big on second night of Canadian Screen Awards

‘Amazing Race Canada’ wins big on second night of Canadian Screen Awards

Quebec to loan up to US$200 million to struggling Cirque du Soleil

Quebec to loan up to US$200 million to struggling Cirque du Soleil

Most Read