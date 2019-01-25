Stettler County’s SDAB hearing on Paradise Shores Aug. 16 was adjourned until Sept. 18, 2018, after legal counsel for RV Sites Canada requested the delay to give them time to go over almost 4,000 pages submitted by nine appellants. (Lisa Joy/Black Press)

Calgary Court of Appeal reserves decision on Paradise Shores development

Paradise Shores development north of Stettler along Buffalo Lake controversial from start

The decision for the appeal heard in Calgary Court of Appeal into Paradise Shores development along Buffalo Lake was reserved.

The hearing was held Jan. 23 in Calgary. Developer David Hamm filed the appeal Nov. 30 after Stettler County’s Subdivision Development Appeal Board’s (SDAB) November 2018 decision to slash the size of its development from 750 to 168 sites.

The Court of Appeal office in Calgary said the decision could take “a week, a month or up to a year.”

READ MORE: Appeal into Paradise Shores development in Stettler County delayed

Hamm filed the appeal Nov. 30 citing a lack of procedural fairness into Stettler County’s SDAB decision as one of the reason’s.

In his affidavit to the court, Hamm said he had invested millions into buying the land in Stettler county for the RV park, as well as having various reports prepared and doing site preparation work. He said Paradise Shores will lose “half to two-thirds of the expected revenue from the loss of rentals of RV sites as a result of the reduction.”

WATCH: Paradise Shore’s lawyer granted adjournment of SDAB hearing

The proposed high-density RV park was controversial from the start. The Summer Villages of Rochon and White sands filed objections to the development. The counties of Lacombe and Camrose sent Stettler County letters of concern saying the development didn’t comply with the environmental requirements of the Buffalo Lake Inter-municipal Development Plan.

In March, about 400 people attended a public hearing for the proposed development. Twenty people spoke against. Only the developer spoke in favour. The county received 32 letters of support and 121 submissions against.

The proposed development was also opposed by a grassroots group of Buffalo Lake area residents that got more than 1,000 signatures.


lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump confidant Stone is arrested, faces obstruction charge
Next story
Trump announces deal to end record-long shutdown

Just Posted

Mother Teresa and Fox Run School host session to teach about vaping and cannabis

Gail Foreman from Alberta Health Services taught an information session on Jan. 23

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen opens new constituency office

Dreeshen’s new office on 50 Avenue is one of two offices, the other is located in Innisfail

Ard-E is ready for duty

Talking, singing, dancing RCMP robot will help support children experiencing traumatic events

Eckville man charged with making child pornography

ICE Unit arrested the man on Jan. 10, he was again arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP on Jan. 18

Red Deer RCMP arrest eight in stolen vehicle operation

During the project, six stolen vehicles were located and recovered

Fashion Fridays: 5 tips to look and feel better

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trump announces deal to end record-long shutdown

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs

Calgary Court of Appeal reserves decision on Paradise Shores development

Paradise Shores development north of Stettler along Buffalo Lake controversial from start

Two Maskwacis women charged after crack cocaine seized on reserve

Maskwacis RCMP traffic stop results in cocaine seizure

$20.9M allocated to Waterton Lakes National Park recovery

The 2017 Kenow Wildfire burned roughly 20,000 hectares in Waterton Lakes National Park

Canada auto workers seek boycott of GM vehicles from Mexico

Unifor says it will publicize the boycott with television, newspaper and billboard advertising

UPDATE: RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

Maskwacis RCMP use special tech to reduce license plate theft

Maskwacis RCMP secure licence plates

Australia’s heatwave reaches nearly 50 degrees

Power load sharing began with 30,000 households and businesses being switched off for up to two hours

Most Read