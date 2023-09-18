Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, right, speaks to the media about an E. coli outbreak at several Calgary daycares as Dr. Mark Joffe, Alberta chief medical officer of health, looks on in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. There are now 348 lab-confirmed cases of E. coli involving numerous Calgary daycares, and officials say the outbreak appears to have peaked. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary E. coli cases tied to daycares up slightly to 348; hospitalizations down

Officials say an E. coli outbreak involving numerous Calgary daycares appears to have peaked.

There are now 348 lab-confirmed cases of the bacterial infection, an increase of six from the weekend.

Secondary lab-confirmed cases have also risen slightly to 27, while the number of patients receiving care in hospital has fallen to nine from 12.

It has been two weeks since the outbreak affecting children at multiple Calgary daycares was declared, with the source believed to be a central kitchen serving those sites.

Premier Danielle Smith has promised parents affected by the outbreak in the original 11 daycares will get $2,000 per child.

But she says the money will not go to parents of children at daycares that have been closed or partially closed in the past couple of days.

Minnesota picks Taylor Heise 1st in the inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft

The new accessible swing in the Health and Wellness Healing Hub is part of the Town's Inter-generational and Inclusive Connections project. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Wellness and Community Connections Facebook page)
Town of Sylvan Lake adds new accessible swing to the Health and Wellness Healing Hub

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope?

Sarah Baker. (File photo)
My experience working at Sylvan Lake News

Amy Kingston and her lab partner Hiwot Gebremedhin. (photo courtesy of the Chinook's Edge School Division)
Sylvan Lake student participates in unique U of A science internship

