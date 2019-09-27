Allan Edgardo Perdomo Lopez. (Calgary Police Service handout)

Calgary man convicted in five-year-old grandson’s death to be sentenced

Allan Perdomo Lopez found guilty of manslaughter in the 2015 death of five-year-old Emilio Perdomo

A Calgary man convicted of killing his young grandson is to learn his sentence today.

Allan Perdomo Lopez was found guilty of manslaughter last month in the 2015 death of five-year-old Emilio Perdomo.

The man’s trial heard Emilio was taken to Canada from Mexico so he could have a better life.

But instead, the boy died of a traumatic brain injury five months after his arrival.

Queen’s Bench Justice Richard Neufeld was shown photos of bruises and scars, in various stages of healing, all over Emilio’s body.

The Crown has proposed a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years, while the defence says six to eight years would be more appropriate.

Prosecutor Vicki Faulkner told court that Perdomo Lopez deserves a harsh sentence because he was in a position of trust over Emilio, a vulnerable and isolated little boy.

She also said the offender has expressed no remorse, except for the consequences to himself, and referred to the boy as a demon who needed to be cleansed from the house.

Defence lawyer Darren Mahoney agreed a stiff punishment is in order, but that six to eight years would be enough to send a message of denunciation and deterrence.

He urged the judge to focus on a single blow that caused Emilio’s death, because it was not proven in court that his client was solely responsible for past abuse.

A victim impact statement from the boy’s grandmother, with whom Emilio lived in Mexico before he was sent to Canada, was read at a sentencing hearing earlier this week.

In it, Marisol Segovia-Alvarez described a friendly and happy boy who loved music and wanted to buy his mother a house.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

