Calgary man convicted in grandson’s death

Allan Perdomo Lopez was charged with manslaughter in the death of the five-year-old boy

Allan Edgardo Perdomo Lopez. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service)

A judge has found a Calgary man guilty of killing his young grandson.

Allan Perdomo Lopez was charged with manslaughter in the 2015 death of five-year-old Emilio Perdomo.

The trial heard that Emilio died of a blunt-force brain injury five months after he came to Canada from Mexico for a better life.

The Crown played a police recording from the family minivan of the accused praying in Spanish.

An English transcript of the intercept submitted by the prosecution said Perdomo Lopez was saying he “didn’t want to kill that child.”

The man’s defence lawyer had said the remark was not a confession and that the Crown cherry-picked segments of the recordings to construct its story.

Justice Richard Neufeld said Perdomo Lopez’s prayer had to be given great weight given his devout Christian faith.

“I am satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Perdomo confessed to having killed Emilio, even though he did not want to do so,” Neufeld said in his verdict Wednesday.

The prayer was one of 11 police recordings from the accused’s vehicle, home and phone that were presented as evidence.

Court heard the boy was taken to hospital unconscious on July 9, 2015, and underwent emergency brain surgery. Emilio never woke up and died eight days later.

Prosecutor Shane Parker said in his closing arguments in June that the boy was brought to Canada for a better life, but instead was abused for weeks by his grandfather.

Court was shown photos of bruises and scars in various stages of healing all over Emilio’s body. The injuries were not visible in photos of the child when he was in Mexico or shortly after he arrived in Canada.

Defence lawyer Darren Mahoney suggested there were other reasonable conclusions Neufeld could draw, including that the boy’s death was an accident or that someone else in the household could have assaulted him.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Scheer assails Trudeau after ethics report, urges police to probe SNC-Lavalin case

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake rallies around 3-year-old boy with brain tumour

A GoFundMe Campaign and silent auction has raised around $45,000 for the Bellavance family

CulinART to provide a taste of Sylvan Lake

The new event on Sept. 6 will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street

Stephansson House celebrating summer with Harvest Fair and Quilt Show

The annual event will feature live music, demonstrations, artisans, quilters, and a food truck

Downturn in attendance does not stop Sylvan Lake’s Chip-in for Healthcare tournament

The fifth annual golf tournament was held Aug. 9 at Meadowlands Golf Course

Temperature of water in Sylvan Lake colder than normal

The cooler summer temperatures has caused the temperature of the lake water to drop

Four-year-old Alberta girl killed in crash near B.C.’s Shambhala festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter at Gameday Laundry Mat

Police make arrests, seek wanted male

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

Thousands of dollars, including tax money, stolen from Alberta county

Brandi Leanne Doucette, a 40-year-old Lethbridge resident, is charged with fraud over $5,000

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Suspect wanted in Maskwacis kidnapping attempt

Girl on Ermineskin Cree Nation managed to flee after attempt to pull her into a vehicle

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Most Read