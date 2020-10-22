Calgary man dies in two-vehicle collision near Sylvan Lake

A semi truck collided with a SUV just east of Hwy. 781 on Hwy 11.

A man from Calgary was killed when his SUV collided with a semi-truck on Hwy. 11 Wednesday night.

Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to the incident just before 2 p.m. on Oct 21, where the 21-year-old male was determined deceased at the scene.

The two-vehicle collision occurred when a west-bound semi truck collided with an east-bound SUV just east of Hwy. 781 on the David Thompson Highway.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured, according to RCMP.

Traffic on the highway was diverted for several hours as RCMP Collision Analyst examined the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the RCMP, and further updates about the collision are expected.