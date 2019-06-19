Calgary man facing charges after B.C. police service dog aids in arrest

Heavy police presence results in PSD Jagger finding suspect

A multi-unit police officer response could be seen at the Upper Room Mission in downtown Vernon Wednesday, as officers attempted to apprehend an alleged break-and-enter suspect.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on June 19, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP received two different complaints of break-and-enters that had just occurred in the 2200 block of 18th Avenue, where a suspect was seen leaving the area.

A front-line officer responded to the area and located the male suspect, who then fled on foot after spotting police.

READ ALSO: Community rallies after theft at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

“Multiple officers quickly converged on the area and eventually caught up to the alleged break-and-enter suspect who then jumped over a fence at the rear of the Upper Room Mission and made his way into the shelter via a back door in an attempt to hide,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“Officers entered the building with the assistance of police service dog Jagger, who located the suspect and was successfully taken into custody.”

A 34-year-old Calgary man remains in police custody and is facing possible charges of break-and-enter, theft over $5,000, mischief, obstruction, resist arrest and failing to comply with recognizance conditions.


